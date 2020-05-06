Buhari condoles with Buratai over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, commiserating with him over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf Buratai.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, quoted the President to have condoled with all members of the family, praying that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed matriarch, who lived a pious, prayerful and generous life.

President Buhari also prayed that the almighty God would comfort Lt.-Gen. Buratai, who has been at the epicentre of war against terrorists in North East, urging the family to find solace in Hajiya Hauwa’s good works.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr, has also sent condolences to the President over the death of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

Adenuga described the deceased as a “great patriot whose love and self-sacrificing dedication to the interest and progress of our country remained noble and intense until his death.’’

In the condolence letter, Adenuga said:

“Although Malam Abba Kyari is no longer with us, his brilliant contributions and impeccable legacy will last forever and continue to remind us all of the need to do our best for family and country during our brief sojourn on earth.’’(NAN)