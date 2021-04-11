Buhari condoles with Buni over grandmother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and members of on of their beloved mother and grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

In a condolence message by Senior on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, president also prayed for peaceful repose of soul of Hajiya Yuram.

He described deceased as an embodiment of peace and motherhood, living a remarkable life of humility until she passed on age of 102.

Buhari urged the members and well-wishers to treasure Yuram’s memory by upholding the strong bond of kindness and unity within the and community. (NAN)

