President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and members of his family on the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Hajiya Yuram.

He described the deceased as an embodiment of peace and motherhood, living a remarkable life of humility until she passed on at the age of 102.

Buhari urged the family members and other well-wishers to treasure Yuram’s memory by upholding the strong bond of kindness and unity within the family and community. (NAN)

