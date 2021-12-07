Buhari condoles with Borno over passing of ex-Minister, Bunu-Sherif Musa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with the government and people of Borno over the passing of former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, Alhaji Bunu-Sherif Musa.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, the president also condoled with Borno State Elders’ Forum, friends, family and associates of the former minister.

Musa served variously as Minister of Industries (1985), Mines, Power and Steel (1986-89), Aviation (1989), Water Resources (1990) and Employment, Labour and Productivity (1990-92).

President Buhari affirmed that the former minister contributed to the development of the country and his community, taking up many responsibilities, including that of Nigeria’s ambassador to France.

The president prayed for repose of his soul, urging the family to find solace in his investment in humanity.

Bunu-Sherif Musa died on Monday at the age of 74 years.

He was born in Maiduguri and had his primary and secondary school education in the city.

He attended the Federal School of Science to obtain his Higher School Certificate.

Musa earned a degree in Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s degree from Southampton University, United Kingdom. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...