Buhari condoles with Benue people over tanker explosion

April 19, 2021



has condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion that left several people dead Agatu Government Area of the State.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu made this known a statement Monday.

He wrote that while commiserating with families of the victims, the President said: ”I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas. Our road traffic authorities and transportation should urgently address this.”

Noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, the President called for strict to safety and ; and these rules should be enforced without fear or favour.

