Buhari condoles with Aliko Dangote over brother’s death

November 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



President Buhari has commiserated with President of Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the death of his younger brother and Vice President of the Group, Sani on Sunday.

condolence issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined the family in the industrious son.

The president noted the deceased had over the years played a role in the success of the family business, dedicating his time fairness and optimum in all endeavours.

President Buhari further acknowledged late Sani was reputed for his gentleness, and generosity.

The president urged approximation of his wonderful deeds on earth, praying the almighty God would grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,