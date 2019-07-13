Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, on daughter’s death

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

The deceased was reportedly shot Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.

Newsdiaryonline notes that some reports fingered herdsmen for her killings.

A statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said Buhari prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

