Buhari condoles with Adamu Adamu over loss of mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu over the transition of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Adamu Gamawa.

According to the President, “I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima. My condolences to the family, government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace.”

Adamu’s late 106-year-old-mother fondly called “Baba,” was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday. She descended from the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum, and was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father, senior presidential media aide, Malam Garba Shehu said in a statement.