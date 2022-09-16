Buhari condoles Sen. Gaya over son’s death 

By Aisha Ahmed

President Muhammadu Buhari, has condoled with Sen. Kabiru Gaya over the death of his son, Sadiq, who died on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represetend by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Umar El-Yakub on Friday, Buhari described the death as a great loss to the people of Kano State and the nation at large.

Buhari, however, extended his deepest condolences to the entire people of the state over death, saying that Gaya is a nationalist.

Responding, Gaya, whi represents Kano South Senatorial zone at the Senate, commended the president for the condolence.

He said,”it was indeed an honour for the presidential condolence and prayed for abundant health of the president.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sadiq Gaya, a lawyer with Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), left behind a wife and two children. (NAN)

