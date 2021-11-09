Buhari condoles Nigerian Envoy to S/Leone, Omaku over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Amb. Henry Omaku, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone on the passage of his mother, Mrs Evelyn Omaku.

The president also extended his condolences to the Omaku family of Nasarawa .

This is contained in a statement by the President’s Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the president, a mother’s passage is always tough to bear.

He, therefore, urged the Omakus to be comforted by the quality of life lived by the departed, and the graceful impact she made on all those that knew her.

President Buhari urged divine strength for Omaku on the mother’s transition to eternal life, as he served his fatherland in Sierra Leone. (NAN)

