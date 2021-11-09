Buhari condoles Nigerian Envoy to S/Leone, Omaku over mother’s death

November 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari condoled  Amb. Henry Omaku, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone the passage of his mother,  Mrs Evelyn Omaku.

The president also extended his condolences to  the Omaku family of Nasarawa .

This is contained in a statement by the President’s Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina  Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the president, a mother’s passage is always tough to bear.

He, therefore, urged the Omakus to comforted by the quality of life lived by the departed, and the graceful impact she made all those that knew her.

President Buhari urged divine strength for Omaku the mother’s transition to eternal life, as he served his fatherland in Sierra Leone. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,