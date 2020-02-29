Buhari condoles Ganduje, Kano Emir over death of Amb. Sanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari, has sent condolence messages to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, over the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Ambassador Ado Sanusi, uncle to Sanusi II.

President Buhari said in the messages that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

The separate letters to the Governor and the Emir were delivered by a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Buhari said, “I received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi, an astute career diplomat. Sanusi was a dedicated public servant who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer.

“He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come.”

Governor Ganduje extended profound gratitude to the President for sending the delegation.

He gave assurances of support and loyalty to the President on behalf of the people of the State.

Receiving the delegation, the Emir expressed appreciation to the President for supporting the treatment of the late Ambassador before his end came.

Emir Sanusi described the late Ado Sanusi, his uncle, as the most outstanding descendant of Dabo, the Kano ruling family and his death, an irreparable loss: “A pillar has collapsed. He loved everyone. He was kind, generous and very religious.”

At the family house of the deceased, the Galadima of Kano, Abbas Sanusi, his younger brother who received the presidential delegation, commended the President for his support in their moment of grief.

In addition to Abba Kyari, the delegation was made up of the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Permanent Secretary, State House Jalal Arabi; Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.