Buhari condoles FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, over the passing of her mother, Hajiya Zainab Ali.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the late matriarch, “who defined her life with kindness, charity and service to humanity’’.

The president noted outpouring of testimonies over the good life of late Zainab, fondly called “Gogo”, with reflections on her wise counsels.

He also noted with delight Zainab’s diligence in business and enveloping love for her children, orphans, neighbours and community, especially for the underprivileged.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would remember her investments of love on earth and grant her eternal rest. (NAN)

