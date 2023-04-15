Buhari condoles Aminu Dantata over wife’s death in Makkah

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, met with elder statesman and patriarch of the Dantata family, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano-based businessman had on April 9 lost his wife, Hajiya Rabi Dantata, at a medical centre in Saudi Arabia.

NAN reports that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to once again condole with the Dantata family over the demise of Rabi Dantata.

President Buhari had earlier in a statement by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed sadness over the demise of Rabi.

He said the deceased would be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had.

”Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” he added.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to the Dantata family to bear the loss.

NAN reports that the president had earlier on Friday joined hundreds of Muslim faithful in observing the Jama’at prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (NAN)