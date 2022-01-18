Buhari condemns UAE attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has denounced as worrisome escalation, the drone strikes in the United Arab Emirates that caused explosions and a deadly fire outside the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday said such attacks targeting innocent people and civilian infrastructure, leading to the loss of lives were condemnable by all reasonable opinions around the globe and should be stopped.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, we express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and the friendly state of the UAE,” the president said.

Buhari urged restraint to give dialogue and engagement a chance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other leaders have rallied around the UAE since the drone attack, which killed three migrant workers and wounded six others.

Emirati officials said they were weighing a response to what they labelled a “sinister criminal escalation”, as satellite images were published revealing damage to an oil plant in Abu Dhabi.(NAN)

