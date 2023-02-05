Buhari condemns terrorists’ attack on Katsina vigilantes as horrific

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the president paid tributes to the vigilantes and their family members.

He said the sacrifices of the brave men who were working to prevent and punish crime in their communities would not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the souls of the deceased,’’ the president said. (NAN)