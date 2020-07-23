Buhari condemns terrorist killing of aid workers

July 23, 2020



President Muhammadu has  condemned the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Terrorists a month ago.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president (media & publicity), President sympathises with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss. He assures them that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.

Buhari also condoled  with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate. He thanks them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria. He assures them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.


