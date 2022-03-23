Buhari condemns terrorist attacks in Kaduna State

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, March 23, 2022 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack on four locations in Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State in which two soldiers and many others were killed.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, the president described the attacks as a “mindless act of violence that has no place in a civilized society.

“The primitive and cowardly attack on innocent civilians, law enforcement officials and the destruction of houses and shops is extremely painful and condemnable.

“The nation mourns with the Kagoro community, where the attacks took place and the military which lost their brave compatriots.’’

According to the president, he is keenly following the actions of the Kaduna State Government and security agencies who are doing their job to track the attackers and bring them to justice.

He warned against reprisals that may lead to further violence.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government on Monday declared 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this was following advice from security agencies.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order,’’ he said.

He added that security agencies have full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGAs to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area,” he said.(NAN)

