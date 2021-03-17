Buhari condemns Niger Republic’s Tillaberi massacre

President Muhammadu has condemned the horrific on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.

In a statement by his Senior on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, in Abuja , extended his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

The Nigerian leader denounced the heinous , declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the sub-region to work more closely to the scourge of terror.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso.

NAN reports that over 53 innocent traders were reported to have been killed by the gunmen suspected to be members of Boko /ISWAP sect. (NAN)

