Buhari condemns killing of Sen. Na’Allah’s son, condoles family

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the killing of Captain Abdulkareem, the first son of Sen. Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

“The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering.

“I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice,” he said.

According to him, human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.

The president prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the late Abdulkareem and give Bala Na’Allah and his family as well as their friends the strength to bear the “very painful loss.” (NAN)

