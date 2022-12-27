Buhari condemns killing of Omobolanle Raheem, says justice must be done

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing.

He, therefore, directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already held in detention.”

According to him, the incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wake-up call to law enforcement agencies.

This, he said, included the Nigeria Police Force (NPF),who should ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA.

”I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the president said. (NAN)