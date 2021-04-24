President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

The president, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

He said: “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

Buhari extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in the state, the president said that they were “barbaric terror attacks.”

He also described as unfortunate, ”the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seems to further incite and stoke the pains and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these tragedies.

”Addressing this scourge requires great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”

He assured that those who thought that profits could be made, either from the money paid as ransom or in politics, would suffer with equal measure of recompense under the full weight of the law for their wickedness and brutality.

“Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country,” the president further declared. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

