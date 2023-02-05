Buhari condemns horrific terrorist attack on Katsina vigilantes

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu,

“The President pays tribute to all those vigilantes and family members who have been martyred today, saying that the sacrifices of the brave men who are working to prevent and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.”

Shehu quoted the president saying,“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased”.