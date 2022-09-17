Buhari condemns as barbaric, attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable,” the armed shooting in Anambra State of the convoy of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South District.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to him, the President is concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country.

He said,“We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the Senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

The President prayed for the quick recovery of the Senator and all those that were injured. He equally prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas.

