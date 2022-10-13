Buhari committed to laying sold foundation for energy infrastructure – Minister

By Constance Athekame

The Minster of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring solid foundation for energy infrastructure is laid down to upscale energy provision in the country.



Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, Assistant Director, Information/Press, Ministry of Power made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Oluseyi also said that solid foundation for energy infrastructure would attract more investors to Nigeria.



According to him, the minister said this when Mr Mark Carrato, Coordinator, US Government’s Power Africa Programme, and his team paid him a visit.



Aliyu said that the energy transition programme of the Federal Government was to increase the operational capacity through the vision 30-30-30 in which 30 per cent of Nigeria energy would be renewable.



He thanked the delegation for their willingness to align with the Nigeria Energy Transition Programme adding that Nigeria’s hope at attaining 0% fossil energy by 2060 is on course.



Aliyu said that the Federal Government would continue to work frantically to abate the security challenge which is yielding results so as to attract more investors.



The minister commended the USAID for their continuous technical support adding that the various areas of interventions in the power sector are opened for investors and would be spelt out in the course of further discussions.



Speaking earlier, Carrato said that the USAID Power Africa Nigeria Sector Programme (PA-NPSP) had worked closely with Nigeria over the years.



He said that the five-year USAID Power Africa Nigeria Sector Programme (PA-NPSP) was a pointer to their commitment to increase electricity availability, access and reliability.



Carrato assured the minister of continuous engagements to actualise the goal of power Africa, ”he said (NAN)

