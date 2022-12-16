Buhari Commissions FG’s Housing Projects in Kwara

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the provision of infrastructure,

particularly housing for low income earners, is one of the pillars of

the Change Project of the APC Administration.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and

Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in Ilorin on Friday at the

official commissioning of a housing estate in Kwara State, under the

Phase One of the National Housing Programme of the Federal Government.

“When our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), sought your

mandate to form the government in 2015, one of the things we promised

was change. This housing estate is an example of the fulfillment of

that promise of change,” he said.

The President said the progressive ideals of the government seek to

achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human

condition, noting that the housing estate has achieved that in many

ways.

“The Micro, Small and Medium size businesses that drive our economy

were the ones that won the contracts to build these houses. Not only

did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and

their employees, through them we have unleashed a value chain of

economic activities that improved the conditions of the ordinary

Nigerians,” he said.

The President expressed delight at how the housing project improved the means of

livelihood of many Nigerians who benefited from sub-contracts for the

supply of building materials, from sand to cement, roofing and

plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting.

He said through the project, the ordinary Nigerians at the

bottom of the pyramid, such as artisans, builders, skilled and

unskilled workers and food vendors, were not left out of the economic

value chain.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to moving

towards prosperity and away from poverty, and we are already reaching

them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were

hitherto unemployed,” The President said.

He commended the Kwara State Government for providing the

land for the project, emphasizing that the gesture was a good example

of some of the developmental possibilities that inter-governmental

collaboration can produce.

The housing project, which started in 2016, consists of 48 units of 2

bedroom bungalows; 20 units of 3 bedroom bungalows; 4 units of 1

bedroom and 4 units of 3 bedroom using stabilized earth.

In addition, the scope of work includes the construction of internal

roads and drainages, water reticulation and construction of a central

borehole with overhead tanks and the provision of electricity.