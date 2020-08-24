Buhari commiserates with Tijjaniyah Movement on death of Kwara Khalifah

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and the Tijjaniyah Movement in Nigeria on the demise of the Grand Khalifah of Tijjaniyah, Kwara, Sheikh Abdulrahman Maiyaki.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari also condoled with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate, the Maiyaki family of Ilorin and the entire Muslim Ummah on the passage of the frontline teacher of Islamic education.

He affirmed that the late cleric was an embodiment of peace and would be sorely missed for his tranquil disposition and representation in all matters.

“May Allah (SWT) accept his return and make Aljannah Fridaus his abode,” he said. (NAN)