Buhari commiserates with Thisday Publisher, Obaigbena on mum’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta, on the passing of a most treasured daughter, Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Usifoh.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, the President also commiserated with members of the family, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Thisday and the Arise Group of Companies over the demise of Princess, aged 88.

Buhari described the late Princess Margaret as a pillar of strength for the family, an accomplished mother and revered community leader, whose absence would be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

According to the President, the demise of the Princess will create a great vacuum in the community.

The President urged the family to take solace in the understanding that she lived her passion by caring for the distressed and disadvantaged.

He also eulogised her steadfast disposition to servicing mankind, beginning early in life and reaching the peak of the nursing profession, channelling her energy and resources to the realisation of lofty convictions.

Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Edo and Delta on the loss of the illustrious citizen who contributed immensely to the development of the two states.

”Her role as Special Adviser to three Governors of Delta will remain indelible in the annals of the state,” he said.

The president prayed Almighty God to grant her soul eternal rest. (NAN)

