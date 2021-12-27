Buhari commiserates with ThisDay Executive Director over loss of mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Komolafe family on the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mrs Morenike Komolafe.

Morenike Komolafe was the mother of Kayode Komolafe, the Group Executive Director, ThisDay Newspapers Ltd.

The condolence is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

The president believed that Komolafe, an active member of her local community and leader, would be remembered for making important contributions for decades towards the development of her people.

President Buhari trusted that Komolafe’s children, extended family, friends and associates, would continually honour her memory by extending the compassion and selflessness that epitomised her life, to those in need.

The president joined them in mourning and celebrating “the life of a silent achiever and philanthropist’’ and prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest. (NAN)

