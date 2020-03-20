Buhari commiserates with Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with with Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce over the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari prayed God to comfort the former Senator, who represented Bayelsa East at the 8th Assembly, the children left behind by the deceased, and the entire family.

While urging the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, the president beseeched God to soothe its pains, and grant succour to all those who mourned Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.(NAN)