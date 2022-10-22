Buhari commiserates with people of Benue on herder-farmer killings

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attacks and subsequent killings of citizens occasioned by herder-farmer clashes in Benue.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian leader, it is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike.

He said: ”No one should attack anyone because of their way of life. Neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them.

”Both should be held accountable for their actions, and justice delivered.

”It is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practising their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost.”

The presidential aide quoted the president as warning that government would hold those that took innocent lives to account.

Shehu said: ”There are many times when Buhari and Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue have disagreed politically.

”But, today, the president puts all these aside, to reach out to the Governor to express the heartfelt condolences of the nation for what has occurred in recent days.

”The president pledges the full support of the Federal administration in assisting him, his state government and people of Benue with resources to investigate what has occurred.”

According to Shehu, when tragedies like these occur, Nigerians must remember first and foremost that they are all equal citizens of the country.

He said: ”Politics too often gets in the way of what is best for our nation. Too often, it divides us.

”As those who have been entrusted with leadership by our citizens, we have a duty to remember that, and do everything we can to bridge divisions and come together in the interests of all our people.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

