Buhari commiserates with Ohaa family over loss of matriarch

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences to the Ohaa family of Amangwu Autonomous Community of Enugu State on the passing of its matriarch, Mrs Ezinne Janet Ohaa.

The president made this known in a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari particularly commiserated with one of the children, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, having earlier spoken with him on the telephone on this sad development.

He said: “Mrs Ezinne Ohaa was an epitome of humility and compassion, a devoted Christian and a loving mother, whose industry and belief in the dignity of labour stood her out within the community.

“The early loss of her husband notwithstanding, Mrs Ohaa weathered the vicissitudes of life to impart positive values and bring up her children to enviable heights.’’

While praying that God will comfort the family, friends and associates at this period, the president especially urged “the children to emulate her attributes, sustain the legacies she left behind and take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.” (NAN)