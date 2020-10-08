Buhari commiserates with NULGE over Khaleel’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on the passing of its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari also commiserated with the family of the deceased who until his demise was a Board member of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The president paid tribute to the labour leader who was on the frontline of mobilising the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

He noted that Khaleel’s unique contributions to labour, governance and democracy issues in the country would be missed immensely, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for local government autonomy.

Buhari prayed almighty God to grant repose to the dead and comfort to his beloved family and all who mourned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), slumped on Wednesday, and was rushed to the National Hospital Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.(NAN)