Buhari commiserates with Kogi governor over sister’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the demise of his sister, Hajia Rabi Bello, after a protracted ill health.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said “the President deeply understands the bond and affection of a united family and the pain that follows when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister.

“President Buhari prays Almighty Allah to comfort the family of Bello, relatives and friends who mourn the passage of Hajia Rabi, particularly the governor, who has very fond memories of an amazing sister who brought him up from childhood.

‘‘May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with paradise,’’ the President said.