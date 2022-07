Buhari commiserates with Japan on tragic death of former Prime Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Government and people of Japan in the wake of the gruesome assassination of former Prime Minister.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said,”The President joins all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring the family of Abe of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians during this difficult time.

“President Buhari recalls that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

“The President also affirms that under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

“The Nigerian leader prays that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader will be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp