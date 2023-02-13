Buhari commiserates with Gov. Diri over demise of his father

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri, over the demise of his father Abraham Joseph Diri at 88.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, said President Buhari also commiserates with the entire Diri Family as well as the government and people of Bayelsa State.

He said,”President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, on the passing on of his father, Abraham Joseph Diri at 88.

“President Buhari also commiserates with the entire Diri Family as well as the government and people of Bayelsa State on the loss of a moral instructor whose humility made positive impact in the lives of all that passed through his tutelage, including the governor.

“The President notes that the late Abraham Diri would be particularly missed by the Sampou Community for his exemplary contributions to its educational development which transcended all ages.

“President Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends at this time and prays that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”