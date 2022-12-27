Buhari commiserates with Ghali Na’Abba over mother’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, who lost his mother, Hajiya Rabi Na’Abba.

The deceased was a sibling of the late Bashir Usman-Tofa, a political associate of the president.

In the condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday in Abuja, the president described the death of a mother as a painful experience.

He prayed to Allah to console the former speaker and the larger Na’Abba family. (NAN)