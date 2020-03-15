Buhari commiserates with families, victims of explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said also that the Buhari condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

According to Shehu, President Buhari said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”