Buhari commiserates with families, victims of explosion

March 15, 2020 Editor News, Project 0




President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated  with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by  explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said  also that  the Buhari condoled  with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many  injured and destroyed property. 

According to Shehu, President Buhari said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families,  government and people of Lagos State.” 




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*