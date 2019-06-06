Buhari commiserates with Emir of Ilorin over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ilorin Emirate Council over the loss of Alhaja Aishat Nma Sulukarnaini-Gambari, mother of His Royal Highness, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.



According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, president Buhari commiserated with the Emir and members of the royal family over the demise of Alhaja Aishat.



The president, who also condoled with the Kwara State Government and indigenes over the loss, noted that Aishat’s love and kindness had transcended the palace walls, reaching the poor and underprivileged.

Buhari believed that as matriarch of the family, Alhaja Aishat’s virtuosity would be greatly remembered by all those who met, stayed and lived with her.



He affirmed that her life typified a fear and love for Allah that was clearly demonstrated in her humility, generosity, wise counsels and warmth to both family and strangers.



He, therefore, urged the royal family to find solace in the will of Allah and take pride in the legacies of the Emir’s mother, ”who was born into a life of privileges and opportunities, but consistently remained relevant to her community and nation in rendering services to humanity”.

The president prayed that Allah grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

