Buhari commiserates with American people over Colin Powell’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered his deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, Gen. Colin Powell.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, late Monday evening in Abuja.

The president believed that as the first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the U.S. Department of Defense as well as the first African American Secretary of State, Powell was a great statesman and a global icon in every sense of it.

The Nigerian leader recounted that as U.S. Secretary of State, Powell played a very important role in advancing his country’s foreign policy and national defence interests.

He observed that the deceased was also a great advocate of the eradication of Polio and in addressing the deadly spread of HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa.

The president described late Powell as a professional soldier, a distinguished public servant and an effective diplomat, who gave his utmost for his country.

President Buhari said: ”My prayers and thoughts are with Powell’s family and the people of the United States as they mourn the death of an exceptional leader and one of America’s greatest pride.” (NAN)

