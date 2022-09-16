Buhari commiserates with Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs Grace Akeredolu.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja.

He urged members of the Akeredolu family to draw strength from the life lessons taught by mama, the values of care and compassion she inculcated in them and the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed in life.

Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed, and urged the family to hold fast to their faith and trust in God to guide them through this difficult period. (NAN)

