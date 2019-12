Buhari commends Vietnamese for remaining nationalistic

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on coming out of the Cold War era with their nationalism intact.

The president made the commendation at a farewell audience with Mr Pham Tuan Anh, the Out-going Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

“I am very impressed with your country for coming out of the Cold War in a very patriotic mode.

“You are among the victims of the Cold War, but you successfully emerged with your nationalism intact.”

He also commended Vietnam’s achievements in agriculture, adding that he is pleased to learn that the ambassador enjoyed his three-year tour of duty in Nigeria.

Earlier, Anh had congratulated Buhari on his re-election.

The envoy said he was pleased to witness changes promised by the Nigerian leader being delivered in many sectors, especially transport and power.

“I am happy seeing many positive changes under your leadership.

“Before I came here, I had negative opinions of Nigeria. Now I have changed my mind. I will tell my people the good stories of Nigeria,” Anh said.

The out-going ambassador also commended the growth in trade, diplomatic and political relations between Nigeria and his country, and hoped that the upward trajectory would be sustained. (NAN)