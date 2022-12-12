Buhari commends Moroccan soccer team for making Africa proud

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Moroccan World Cup team, the Atlas Lions, and the ruler of the country, King Mohammed the VI on making history by becoming the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first to win a place in a semi-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Buhari’s message to the Atlas Lions was contained in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

President Buhari has Morocco has made the entire continent proud with their grit and dexterity, giving hope that an African team can indeed win, and should win the ongoing global championship in Qatar.

President Buhari commends the team for their skill and teamwork, noting at the same time that this could not have been achieved without the exemplary role of the Moroccan authorities in putting together a formidable team.



