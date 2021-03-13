President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

According to Shehu, President Buhari commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members but urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

The President also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.

