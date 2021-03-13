Buhari Commends Military for Prompt Response to Kaduna Abduction

on Saturday issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school .

Presidential Spokesman, Shehu disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

According to Shehu, President Buhari commended efforts of the Kaduna government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members but urged others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

The President also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.

