President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of businessman and philanthropist, Chief Emeka Offor in supporting humanitarian services, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that Buhari gave the commendation as Offor turns 62.

“I am deeply appreciative of Emeka Offor’s humanitarian efforts, especially his ongoing campaign towards the eradication of river blindness.

“This exercise against river blindness, coming on the heels of the successful campaign to rid the country of polio, which was also greatly assisted by Mr Offor and other champions is a product of compelling vision which I urge the celebrant to convert to reality.”

Buhari wished the businessman happiness and good health as he marks another birthday. (NAN)