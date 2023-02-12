Buhari commends Amb. Rufai’s enviable global records as he clocks 70

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari sends birthday greetings to one of the best operational brains in the nation’s intelligence circles, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as he clocks 70 years.

Ambassador Rufa’i, who recently received the title of Sardaunan Katsina has worked as an intelligence officer and a foreign service specialist for more than three decades during which he served in in the African Union and the United Nations, leaving behind an enviable global record.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu said Buhari commended Amb. Abubakar for providing deep insights about the threats faced by the country.

He said,”President Buhari praises him for providing deep insights about the threats faced by the country from within and outside as he steers the country’s strategic interests and intelligence efforts.

“The President wishes him many more years of service to the nation.”