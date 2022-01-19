Buhari commences two-day visit to Kaduna on Thursday

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari will commission several important projects during his two-day visit to Kaduna state, which will commence tomorrow and end on Friday.

The who will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, will also be shown round road projects across the state, which were executed Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

A statement issued Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria.

Mr Adekeye said that the will also commission projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which been dualized with junction improvement. The will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.

