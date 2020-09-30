Buhari changes plan on 60th anniversary broadcast

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari’s 60th anniversary broadcast will now be made at 7am the Presidency said Wednesday.

This move is a reversal of an earlier statement indicating an open air broadcast at Eagle Square on Thursday.

Announcing the latest twist, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said in a statement “As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.”

All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1,” Adesina said.

Related