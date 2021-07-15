Buhari challenges governors on completion of ongoing projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on governors to imbibe the culture of completing projects of importance in order to save time and cost overruns without minding which administrations initiated them.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari made the appeal during a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Thursday in Kano.

The president, who commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for embarking on several developmental projects, said the completion of projects started by his predecessors was a sign of strength and good leadership on the part of the governor.

While stressing the need to create such culture among the general public, Buhari said he was pleased to see the governor initiating and completing projects.

Buhari said he was equally happy seeing the governor completing projects initiated by his predecessors.

“It shows that he is not wicked or malicious,” he added.

The president said he was glad with the many projects the governor was putting in place, adding that “this is the only way to justify the resources that are being managed on behalf of the people’’.

In his remarks, Ganduje expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Kano for the care and love lavished by the President as manifested by key appointments as well as the many ongoing federal projects.

He said such projects included the Kano-Kaduna modern railway project, which construction the president kicked off in the city on July 15.

The Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, welcomed the president to the Palace, which he said has always served as his home.

He commended the president for carrying out so many infrastructure projects in the state and across the nation in spite of the global economic meltdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first class traditional ruler, however, urged that more attention be paid to the problems of security, poverty and food inflation.

He equally urged his subjects to pray and show patience and understanding towards their leaders.

Before his presence at the Palace, Buhari had inaugurated an impressive three-layer bridge in the city, put up by the Ganduje administration to alleviate excruciating traffic hold-up on a major road crossing beside the state Secretariat.

The president was welcomed, as usual, by mammoth crowds that lined his routes. (NAN)

