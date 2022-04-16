Buhari challenges African leaders on effective disaster management systems

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to work together towards developing common and effective strategies for improving emergency management response systems.

Buhari said this would help significantly in reducing the human and economic impacts of natural disasters and impede climate change.

A statement by the President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Friday in Abuja, said Buhari made the call in a condolence message to the government and people of South Africa over the flood disasters in Kwazulu Natal Province.

Reacting to the calamity on Friday in Abuja, the Nigerian leader said he was “saddened and unspeakably devastated” by the flood disasters which had so far claimed 341 lives.

The president said: “I am greatly shocked by this large-scale natural disaster which has caused widespread sufferings and fatalities in our sister country.

”The disruption of water and electricity supply as well as the destruction of homes, makes this natural disaster one of the worst in our recent memory.”

The president, therefore, extended his sympathy to the government and people of South Africa over the disaster. (NAN)

