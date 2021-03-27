Buhari,  Chadian president meet behind closed doors in Abuja

Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met behind closed doors with Chadian , Field Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, the Presidential Villa, .

The News Agency (NAN) reports that the Chadian leader, who arrived the Presidential Villa about 12.15 p.m., was welcomed by Buhari the forecourt the villa.

NAN  gathered that the two would deliberate on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities Boko Haram.

Buhari and the Chadian leader last met face-to-face June 2019 on the sidelines of the Ogainisation of Islamic Conference summit Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Buhari last visited N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, April 2019 where he participated a one-day Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States.


NAN also gathered that the Chadian leader, who is standing for re-election for a sixth term, may brief the leader on the forthcoming Chad’s presidential election on April 11, 2021.

Deby, who has ruled Chad for 30 years, began campaign for a sixth term on March 13, calling for unity after rival protests were banned.

The Chadian leader is expected to brief the media the end of one-day official visit to .

The  Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, are among the forecourt to welcome Deby.

Others include  the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Mohammed Bello (NAN)

