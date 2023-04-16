Buhari, Chadian leader agonize over ongoing crisis in Sudan

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari says the ongoing fight, which erupted in the Sudanese capital between the military and powerful para-military, Rapid Support Forces, RSF, is unwelcome.

Speaking during a visit to him by the Transitional President of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, President Buhari described the fighting that claimed tens of lives as unfortunate.

The two leaders reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate.

“The situation in Sudan is unfortunate,” said the President, adding that Sudan deserved peace after all that it had gone through in the past.

President Buhari commended the Chadian leader for his “efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully. But you have to keep trying.”

Deby-Itno told President Buhari that the situation in Sudan was worrisome.

“Unfortunately, if not arrested, it will have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries,” Deby-Itno stated.

As for the steps his country took in response to the crisis, President Deby-Itno said, “we have closed our borders to Sudan and reinforced our security.

“I have spoken to the leaders of both factions. If everyone tries, it will calm down the situation. African leaders, especially the elders (President Buhari), Macky Sall (Senegal) and AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani (Comoros) need to step in. For two days, they have been killing themselves.”

The Chadian leader wished President Buhari a successful Umrah and “all the best as you prepare to leave office.”